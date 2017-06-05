Story from Music

Piers Morgan Admits Being Wrong About Ariana Grande

Erin Donnelly
In the spirit of Ariana Grande's example of championing love over hate last night, we'll hold back on sharing what we actually think of Piers Morgan and his stream of offensive, knee-jerk reactions to celebrity women and minorities.
We are pleased to report, however, that the controversial British talk show host has had a change of heart about one of his recent damning statements.
In the days after the deadly May 22 bombing at the pop star's Manchester concert, Morgan had called out Grande for returning home to Florida and not visiting injured concert-goers in the hospital.
"I expected her to stay, visit & comfort her wounded fans & relatives of those who died," he tweeted as Grande's fans leapt to her defense. "Because it struck me as odd that the Queen would visit the wounded fans & not the star who they had paid to watch. If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see."
Last week, however, the singer returned to Manchester to meet with her hospitalized fans as well as the loved ones of those killed in the attack. She also spearheaded last night's One Love Manchester benefit concert, which saw acts like Justin Bieber, Pharrell, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Coldplay offer support to the U.K. city.
Morgan took the opportunity to issue an apology to the "One Last Time" performer.
"I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologize," he tweeted last night. "You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night. Respect."
Grande has not yet responded to the tweet, though some Twitter users have accused Morgan of being too little too late.
"For what?" one man tweeted in response to notes of "well done" sent to Morgan. "Bullying a young lady who had just been through the most traumatic event of her life?"
"You criticized her purely to create publicity & revenue for yourself," read another tweet. "You feel nothing. You are not respected and you have achieved nothing."
The lesson: Save those hot takes and exercise a little compassion.
