On Sunday evening, Ariana Grande will headline a benefit concert for the victims and families of those affected by the Manchester terrorist attack. Ahead of the One Love, Manchester show, which Grande designed an act of "defiance" and a celebration of the city's spirit, the 23-year-old singer has been visiting people injured in the bombing in hospital.
Evie Mills, who was left with a fractured skull, as well as leg, chest, hip, and wrist wounds, told the Press Association: "It was so good. She just kept hugging us." Her mother Karen added: "We've had such down days in the hospital, and I think these girls have got a lot to go through still once the wounds have healed. So just seeing them smile and having 20 minutes, half an hour of pure happiness is unbelievable."
Evie also shared some heartwarming pictures from the visit on Twitter.
Grande has also been spending time with the families of people who lost their lives in the attack. Dan Hett, brother of Martyn Hett, the 29-year-old PR executive and writer who was hailed as an "iconic" social media figure after being killed in the bombing, shared a picture of his family with the singer.
endless respect to @ArianaGrande for coming back to our city and meeting my family and so many others. (I couldn't be there, babies etc) pic.twitter.com/UgZ8nZ39fR— Dan Hett (@danhett) June 3, 2017
Last week, Piers Morgan heartlessly criticised Grande for leaving Manchester after the bombing so she could work through her trauma with her family, at home in Florida. We can only hope that he feels compelled to offer her an apology now. None of us can understand what Ariana Grande is going through now - just as we can't really understand what the families of the victims are dealing with. But there's no doubt she has conducted herself with strength, dignity, and tremendous human kindness since the attack, and that's an endless inspiration to us all.
The One, Love Manchester concert will air live on Sunday night on BBC One, beginning at 6.55 p.m.. The likes of Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Little Mix will all be performing, too.
