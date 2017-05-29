Me and Martyn knew each other online. We'd comment about the Sugababes and I'd pretend I didn't know who Mariah Carey was to wind him up. We didn't meet until after we'd unfollowed each other after something petty that I more than likely instigated. The last time I saw him was at JoJo's concert. We swapped looks and ignored one another. Since Monday, I've been wracked with guilt about the fact that I wasn't nicer to him. That I let my own stupid pride get in the way of making up. That I never apologised. Martyn was obviously hilarious and wonderful and I spent too much time being negative and missed out on so much. If I only take one thing from life, I want to #BeMoreMartyn. I'm not gonna let petty squabbles or my own jealousy/negativity ruin good things anymore. I want to apologise to anyone who I've been hideous to in the past couple of years as I've dealt with issues, you didn't deserve how I treated you. I'm sorry Martyn for not apologising to you sooner and now it's too late. I'll never forgive myself for that. #RIP #manchester

