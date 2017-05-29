#BeMoreMartyn: Friends & Fans Celebrate The Life Of Manchester Attack Victim

Nick Levine
Martyn Hett wasn't a celebrity in a traditional sense, but he touched the lives of thousands with his hilarious tweets and brilliantly inventive sense of humour. If you haven't watched his Coronation Street-themed viral video, "The Audrey Roberts Noise," you're missing out on some peak internet lolz.
Martyn, a 29-year-old PR executive and writer from Stockport, was one of the 22 people who lost their lives in last week's senseless terrorist attack at Manchester Arena. The likes of Mariah Carey, Nick Grimshaw, and Years and Years' Olly Alexander have since paid tribute to him, and yesterday a vigil was held in his honour at Stockport's Heaton Moor Park.
Advertisement
As the Manchester Evening News reports, the event attracted a crowd of hundreds, including several actors who've appeared in Hett's favourite TV show, Coronation Street. One of them, Julie Hesmondhalgh, shared a picture of the shrine created in his honour. "ICONIC" features prominently because it was one of Martyn's favourite words.
At the event, Martyn's mum, Figen, hailed her son for being "comical beyond belief," calling him an "iconic, fun, eccentric diva." Martyn's former partner Russell Hayward told the crowd he had lost his soulmate.
Meanwhile, the hashtag #BeMoreMartyn is now trending online. Fans and friends are using it as a way of encouraging themselves and others to live their lives to the fullest, less self-consciously, and with more joie de vivre. One person has even had the phrase tattooed on his arm.

Me and Martyn knew each other online. We'd comment about the Sugababes and I'd pretend I didn't know who Mariah Carey was to wind him up. We didn't meet until after we'd unfollowed each other after something petty that I more than likely instigated. The last time I saw him was at JoJo's concert. We swapped looks and ignored one another. Since Monday, I've been wracked with guilt about the fact that I wasn't nicer to him. That I let my own stupid pride get in the way of making up. That I never apologised. Martyn was obviously hilarious and wonderful and I spent too much time being negative and missed out on so much. If I only take one thing from life, I want to #BeMoreMartyn. I'm not gonna let petty squabbles or my own jealousy/negativity ruin good things anymore. I want to apologise to anyone who I've been hideous to in the past couple of years as I've dealt with issues, you didn't deserve how I treated you. I'm sorry Martyn for not apologising to you sooner and now it's too late. I'll never forgive myself for that. #RIP #manchester

A post shared by Jamie Rigby (@jmrgby88) on

In another heartwarming tribute, a commemoration T-shirt has been created by designer Holly Shortall and London-based retailer Philip Normal. It shows Martyn in a very Martyn pose, and includes a quote from Michelle McManus, one of his favourite singers.
In the interests of full disclosure, I should point out that I was lucky enough to meet Martyn a few times because we had several friends in common. On one occasion, he came to my flat for pre-drinks and demanded that I stopped playing whatever I was playing (probably Madonna) so we could all hear his favourite song by cult '80s pop diva Sybil. Obviously I obliged.
No one could have predicted that his death would have this kind of effect on so many people, but at the same time, having met him, it makes total sense. Martyn was a real force of nature, extremely funny, and truly one of a kind.
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series