These Are The Victims Of The Manchester Terror Attack

News of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night has shaken the entire world. On Tuesday, 22 people had been confirmed dead and 59 wounded, some with life-threatening injuries. The blast happened as crowds of teenagers, mostly girls, left the concert venue. According to the authorities, at least 12 of the 59 people hurt in the bombing were children under the age of 16.
The names of the 22 victims who died in the blast have not been officially released, but details about their lives are beginning to emerge. Here what we know about the victims of the Manchester attack so far.
Advertisement
Eilidh MacLeod, age 14
The Scottish schoolgirl loved music, from listening to Ariana Grande to playing the bagpipes with her band.Her family said the 14-year-old, from the Scottish island of Barra, was "vivacious and full of fun." Eilidh had attended the concert with her friend, Laura MacIntyre, 15, who was seriously injured and remains in the hospital.Their head teacher at Castlebay Community School said the attack had left the island community feeling numb from shock.
Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron, age 19 and 32
Boyle was Tron's stepdaughter and they attended the concert together. They both lost their lives in the blast.Tron was described by his family as a man with an infectious laugh.In a statement, Boyle's boyfriend called her his soulmate, "an adventurer, a precious and joyous soul." Her father said, "I am going to miss my baby girl Courtney Boyle for the rest of my life."
Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, age 17 and 19
The teenagers were described as a perfect couple who "wanted to be together forever" — and now they are, their families said.The families said Chloe, who described herself as ditzy, was adored by Liam, who was a keen cricket player and was studying sport and exercise science at Northumbria University.In a statement, the relatives said: "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not."
Sorrell Leczkowski, age 14
The student wanted to be an architect and go to Columbia University in New York when she grew up.On the night of the blast, her grandparents and mother had gone to Manchester Arena to pick her up. In a statement, her grandfather said his wife, Pauline, is in intensive care, while Sorrell's mother, Samantha, is recovering from surgery as she tries to make sense of her loss.The family said Sorrell wanted to study architecture to build hotels "with slides coming out of the rooms," and so she could "build her mum a house."
Advertisement
Elaine McIver, age 43
The policewoman always urged those she knew not to be cowed by fear tactics.McIver, who served with Cheshire Police, was at the concert with her partner, Paul, who was wounded in the explosion.British media reported that her two children were also there and were also hurt.In a statement Thursday, her family said she was "the best we could ever have wished for," adding: "Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics, instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it."
Michelle Kiss, age 45
Kiss was a mother of three and a loving wife, sister, and daughter — and "family was her life," her loved ones say.In a statement released to Manchester police, her family said, "She has been taken away from us and all that love her in the most traumatic way imaginable." The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that Kiss attended Monday's concert with her daughter.Her family said, "We hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time."Her daughter was reported to be safe and was photographed being hugged by a police officer.
Jane Tweddle-Taylor, age 41
Tweddle-Taylor was a receptionist and well-loved member of the staff at the South Shore Academy in the northern English seaside town of Blackpool.The academy's principal, Jane Bailey, said tributes had poured in from parents, students, and colleagues describing Tweddle as "bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous." She said the mother of three daughters was "irreplaceable, much loved, and will never be forgotten."Tweddle had reportedly gone to Manchester with a friend to pick up the friend's daughter, who was attending the Ariana Grande concert.
Advertisement
Marcin and Angelika Klis, age 42 and 39
The Polish couple had come to collect their daughters from the concert when they were killed by the blast.Poland's foreign minister, Witold Waszczykowski, said the daughters — one a minor, one an adult— were unharmed in the attack. He did not give the couple's names, but one daughter of Marcin and Angelika has been publicly searching for her parents since the explosion.A Facebook page "Remembering Marcin Klis" says he lived in the northern English city of York, worked for the York Cars Taxi Service, and came from the Polish town of Darlowo on the Baltic Sea.In his latest entry from March 21, he shared a link from a protest in York against Uber car services. Entries from 2015 show him vacationing with family in Egypt.
Nell Jones, age 14
The teenager went to a school in the village of Holmes Chapel, south of Manchester, and was described by a teacher as "a very popular girl, always smiling, always positive."Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College said police had confirmed Nell died at the scene of the bombing. Head teacher Denis Oliver said in a statement Wednesday that the school community was devastated by the news.He quoted Nell's teacher, David Wheeler, saying that her tutor group had been together since the transition from primary school: "It feels like they have lost a sister not a classmate."
Martyn Hett, age 29
Hett was the digital manager at a Manchester public relations company called Rumpus. The business paid tribute to him and said he was man who "loved life and celebrated it every day."Hett, reported to be 29, had appeared on the reality TV shows Tattoo Fixers and Come Dine With Me.Rumpus said on its website that Hett had packed life "to the brim with his passions." The company also said "he was taken from this world too soon, by forces we will never truly understand."
Advertisement
Olivia Campbell-Hardy, age 15
The teenager, who went to a school near Manchester, was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester with a friend on Monday night.Tottington High School in the town of Bury said the school community was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" at the news that Olivia was killed in the blast.The school said Olivia, reportedly 15, had been with a friend who has since undergone surgery to treat injuries sustained in the explosion.Her mother, Charlotte Campbell, who had been appealing online for news of Olivia, wrote in a Facebook post early Wednesday: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon, go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."
Saffie Roussos, age 8
Roussos was the youngest of the 22 victims identified.
In a statement, the head teacher of the Tarleton Community Primary School that she attended in the village of Tarleton, Lancashire, described her as "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."
The head teacher, Chris Upton, said her death was "a tremendous shock to all of us."
"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking," he said.
The schoolgirl had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich (in her 20s), from Leyland, Lancashire. They are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.
Advertisement
Georgina Callander, age 18
The student was a mega fan of Ariana Grande, with a picture of the two circulating on social media as her name emerged as the first confirmed victim.
One of the Manchester victims, Georgina Callander, was just 18. She met Ariana Grande two years ago. https://t.co/xVFjqfLlAZ pic.twitter.com/nc61MAQlwB— David Mack (@davidmackau) May 23, 2017
Peter Rawlinson, deputy of the Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy, where Callander was a former pupil, told The Associated Press that her family had confirmed the death.
Rawlinson says Callander "was academically a very gifted student, very hard-working. Just lovely to speak to."
The school posted a photo of Callander on its website, smiling in her school uniform. It said she died of wounds from the attack and described her as "a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement