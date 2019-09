Ariana Grande Visited Survivors Of The Manchester Attack

Evie Mills, who has a fractured skull along with leg, chest, hip, and wrist wounds, told the Press Association, "It was so good. She just kept hugging us." Her mother Karen added, "We've had such down days in the hospital, and I think these girls have got a lot to go through still once the wounds have healed. So just seeing them smile and having 20 minutes, half an hour of pure happiness is unbelievable."