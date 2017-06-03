Ariana Grande Visited Survivors Of The Manchester Attack

On Sunday evening, Ariana Grande will headline a benefit concert for the survivors and families affected by the Manchester terrorist attack. Ahead of the One Love, Manchester show, designed by Grande as an act of "defiance" and a celebration of the city's spirit, the 23-year-old singer has been visiting people injured in the bombing in the hospital.
Evie Mills, who has a fractured skull along with leg, chest, hip, and wrist wounds, told the Press Association, "It was so good. She just kept hugging us." Her mother Karen added, "We've had such down days in the hospital, and I think these girls have got a lot to go through still once the wounds have healed. So just seeing them smile and having 20 minutes, half an hour of pure happiness is unbelievable."
Evie also shared some heartwarming pictures from the visit on Twitter.
Grande has also been spending time with the families of people who lost their lives in the attack. Dan Hett, brother of Martyn Hett, the 29-year-old PR executive and writer who was hailed as an "iconic" social media figure after being killed in the bombing, shared a picture of his family with the singer.
endless respect to @ArianaGrande for coming back to our city and meeting my family and so many others. (I couldn't be there, babies etc) pic.twitter.com/UgZ8nZ39fR— Dan Hett (@danhett) June 3, 2017
Highlights from he One, Love Manchester concert will air live on Sunday night on ABC in the U.S.. The entire event will be broadcast on Freefore and live streamed on Grande's Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 1 p.m. ET on June 4. Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Little Mix will all be performing.
Billboard reports that millions are expected to tune in to the show, which will be broadcast in 40 countries. The event has generated $2.6 million in sales already, with more expected to come from viewers at home. Grande's team are setting up the ability to make donations to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund via SMS during the concert.
