Ariana Grande will be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert on Sunday, 4th June. Grande confirmed the event, titled One Love Manchester, on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the BBC has revealed the star-studded lineup for the show, which will take place two weeks after the May 22 terrorist attack that killed 22 and injured 59. Joining headliner Grande are Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell, Usher, One Direction's Niall Horan, and Take That.
The BBC reports that net ticket proceeds will go directly to the the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, which was organised by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross to support victims and their families in the wake of the tragedy. Everybody who attended the 22nd May show will be allowed to attend for free. (They have to register on Ticketmaster by Wednesday.) Then, on Thursday morning, tickets will become available to the general public. For those who can't make the event, it will also be broadcast live on the BBC's TV and radio stations.
Advertisement
Grande suspended her tour and announced her plans to return to the city for a fundraising show in a somber statement expressing her condolences last week. "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," she wrote. "I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester."
Ariana Grande to perform benefit concert at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground for victims of Manchester attack https://t.co/Kau8fPgcew pic.twitter.com/iQmi6f7BNk— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 30, 2017
Advertisement