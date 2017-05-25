Story from Music

Why Ariana Grande's Fans Want This Song To Get To The Top Of The Charts

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images
Following the aftermath of the horrific bombing at the Manchester Arena in northern England, Ariana Grande's fans are rallying to get one of the artist's hit singles to the top of the charts. The reason? It was the last song that the victims of the terror attack heard.
Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena on Monday, when an explosion went off just as the "Dangerous Woman" singer concluded the show. 22 people died as a result of the blast, and over 50 were injured — many with life-threatening injuries. Grande has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of those who perished in the attack, and now her fans are creating their own makeshift tribute to the lives lost.
As reported by Seventeen, Grande's fans — who call themselves Arianators — have pushed her song "One Last Time" to the top of the U.K. charts in honor of the victims. "One Last Time" was reportedly the final song played at the concert, and the last piece of music that those who died in the attack heard.
Shortly after news of the attack became public, a video of the crowd singing along to "One Last Time" hit the internet:
https://twitter.com/KianJcftRussett/status/866909619024789505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Fcelebrity%2Fmusic%2Fnews%2Fa47508%2Fariana-grande-fans-are-pushing-one-last-time-to-number-one-on-the-charts-as-a-tribute%2F
Fans are now hoping that the song will remain at the top of the U.K. charts for 22 consecutive weeks — one week for every victim who died.
If you watch the music video for "One Last Time" on Grande's Vevo page, it now features a message about the Manchester Arena attack in an ad just before the video plays. It reads:
"Our thoughts are with the victims and families of all those affected by the Manchester attack."
It's wonderful to see fans band together to honor those who died in the attack — many of whom were self-proclaimed Arianators themselves.
