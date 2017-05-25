Following the aftermath of the horrific bombing at the Manchester Arena in northern England, Ariana Grande's fans are rallying to get one of the artist's hit singles to the top of the charts. The reason? It was the last song that the victims of the terror attack heard.
Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena on Monday, when an explosion went off just as the "Dangerous Woman" singer concluded the show. 22 people died as a result of the blast, and over 50 were injured — many with life-threatening injuries. Grande has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of those who perished in the attack, and now her fans are creating their own makeshift tribute to the lives lost.
As reported by Seventeen, Grande's fans — who call themselves Arianators — have pushed her song "One Last Time" to the top of the U.K. charts in honor of the victims. "One Last Time" was reportedly the final song played at the concert, and the last piece of music that those who died in the attack heard.
Shortly after news of the attack became public, a video of the crowd singing along to "One Last Time" hit the internet:
https://twitter.com/KianJcftRussett/status/866909619024789505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Fcelebrity%2Fmusic%2Fnews%2Fa47508%2Fariana-grande-fans-are-pushing-one-last-time-to-number-one-on-the-charts-as-a-tribute%2F
Fans are now hoping that the song will remain at the top of the U.K. charts for 22 consecutive weeks — one week for every victim who died.
Let's get @ArianaGrande's song (One Last Time) to no1 for 22 weeks.. the last song these beautiful kids heard.. 22 lives, 22 weeks #RIPThe22— Ad ?⚪ (@BlingKing86) May 25, 2017
Let's get Ariana Grande's song one last time to no1 for 22 weeks.. 22 innocent lives, 22 weeks.. please retweet #ArianaGrande #Manchester— Em Taylor (@emtaylor1992) May 24, 2017
Keep One Last Time at #1 for 22 weeks... I'm sure the other artists won't mind— Abbie (@LMLoveMelots) May 24, 2017
(My friend suggested it)
One last time I need to be the one who takes you home....— Dutch Arianator (@arianator_24_02) May 25, 2017
Go to stream one last time!!!! We lost 22 family members!!!#OneLastTimeProject pic.twitter.com/auhSL01DwS
If you watch the music video for "One Last Time" on Grande's Vevo page, it now features a message about the Manchester Arena attack in an ad just before the video plays. It reads:
"Our thoughts are with the victims and families of all those affected by the Manchester attack."
It's wonderful to see fans band together to honor those who died in the attack — many of whom were self-proclaimed Arianators themselves.
