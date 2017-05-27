Piers Morgan Harassed Ariana Grande Over The Manchester Terrorist Attack

@piersmorgan @ArianaGrande She's probably traumatised herself you fucking idiot!— newcsy11 (@paulnewcombe) May 25, 2017
Probably not as much as those killed & wounded. She should have stayed to visit her injured fans. https://t.co/a5cxXybobF— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017
@piersmorgan 22 innocent people died yet somehow you find a way to start a hate campaign against Ariana Grande unreal— Thomas Stirk (@ThomasStirky92) May 25, 2017
@piersmorgan @ArianaGrande Take a step back and ask yourself 'Does this traumatised girl need me to harass her?', if your answer is yes, your moral compass is warped.— Aaron Brown (@ABrown186) May 25, 2017
I can 100% guarantee you I would stay & visit those who had been killed or wounded watching me perform. https://t.co/GWTlG7jN48— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017
23 is not a child.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017
Do me a bloody favour. https://t.co/rTuKUqi4Ld
If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see. https://t.co/PhYo3sMbb7— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017
I'm not sure what you expect from @ArianaGrande this has been a difficult time for all involved. @piersmorgan https://t.co/5IzPIhlZh9— Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) May 25, 2017
I expected her to stay, visit & comfort her wounded fans & relatives of those who died. https://t.co/We5yVgG7gw— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017
Legitimate question...why would you use Katy Perry's tweet to attack Ariana Grande? https://t.co/SXfHNVaCdB— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 25, 2017
Because it struck me as odd that the Queen would visit the wounded fans & not the star who they had paid to watch. https://t.co/Hiu5ODwSEq— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2017
I'm so angry and upset with @piersmorgan's tweets about Ariana flying back to America, I can't even find the words to vocalise my disgust— Josh Haigh ? (@joshcharles_21) May 26, 2017
You just did. I think she should have stayed & visited victims. It was her show & they are her fans. https://t.co/T4YUaxtdTm— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2017