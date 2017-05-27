Story from Entertainment News

Piers Morgan Harassed Ariana Grande Over The Manchester Terrorist Attack

Carolyn L. Todd
Photos: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
Piers Morgan has reminded us all, once again, that he is the absolute worst. The Good Morning Britain post went on a vile Twitter tirade against Ariana Grande following the terrorist attack that killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester on the 22nd of May.
It began when Katy Perry shared an article about the Queen visiting victims of the attack in the hospital, tweeting, "God bless The Queen and her kind heart." Morgan responded, "Agreed. Might have been nice if @ArianaGrande had stayed to do the same."
Immediately, people rushed to the defence of Grande, who flew home to Florida to be with boyfriend Mac Miller and her family after the bombing, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility. "She's probably traumatised herself you fucking idiot!" someone responded. "Probably not as much as those killed & wounded. She should have stayed to visit her injured fans," Morgan shot back. When asked how he would've handled it, he tweeted, "I can 100% guarantee you I would stay & visit those who had been killed or wounded watching me perform." Seeing as how Morgan has never been in the position of seeing dozens of fans killed and injured while attending your show, he can't have any idea how he'd react in this horrible situation. To judge and shame Grande for her response to the tragedy is almost incomprehensible.
Advertisement
Morgan continued to slam the 23-year-old, who has suspended the rest of her tour, and reportedly offered to pay for the the funerals of the fans that lost their lives. "I expected her to stay, visit & comfort her wounded fans & relatives of those who died," he tweeted. "Because it struck me as odd that the Queen would visit the wounded fans & not the star who they had paid to watch," Morgan continued. "If the Queen can visit the victims in hospital, so can the star they paid to see." He added, "It was her show & they are her fans." Which doesn't make her obligated in any way to handle the situation the way Morgan would like her to. She will process the grief and trauma in her own way.
Grande's defenders pointed out that Grande too has been traumatised by the experience, and is likely in part blaming herself for the tragedy. "She's distraught over the death of 22 of her fans, and now she might see that tweet from Piers and feel like her guilt is validated," someone wrote. Another reasoned, "Like all the other innocent people who were caught up in this sick act of terror I would imagine she wanted to go home to her family." Yet another critic of Morgan tweeted, "Take a step back and ask yourself 'Does this traumatised girl need me to harass her?', if your answer is yes, your moral compass is warped."
Just like every single soul at that concert, Grande deserves the opportunity to process the grief and trauma in her own way and her own time. For Piers Morgan to be using such a terrible event as a means of slamming a young pop star is sickening. He could use a lot less judgement and a lot more empathy right now.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
This Actress Fired The Nanny Who Wanted To "F**k Her Husband's Brains Out"
12 Things I Learned From Bachelorette Chad's Mind-Blowing Match.com Profile
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series