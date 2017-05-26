Grande's defenders pointed out that Grande too has been traumatized by the experience, and is likely in part blaming herself for the tragedy. "She's distraught over the death of 22 of her fans, and now she might see that tweet from Piers and feel like her guilt is validated," someone wrote. Another reasoned, "Like all the other innocent people who were caught up in this sick act of terror I would imagine she wanted to go home to her family." Yet another critic of Morgan tweeted, "Take a step back and ask yourself 'Does this traumatised girl need me to harass her?', if your answer is yes, your moral compass is warped."