Piers Morgan Keeps Shaming Women. So Ariana Grande Came For Him

Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind https://t.co/5WBOlL8t6O— Joan Grande (@joangrande) November 21, 2018
Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. ? & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018
when u do it it’s ok tho right? https://t.co/FJyF24ZlYx— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018
also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. ?— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018
thank you ♥️ what we do with our bodies is our choice and we felt liberated owning the negative words thrown at us as women. We’ll never stop talking/writing music about issues that affect so many women around the world. We have a voice to use it! we love you Ari ? the girls x— Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 21, 2018