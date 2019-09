5 Firsts Gianni Versace Contributed To Fashion

Long before designers were iconic brands independent of their “day jobs,” there was Gianni Versace, an Italian man who, as The New York Times so elegantly wrote in his obituary in 1997 , “brought rock, art, sexuality, and brilliant color into contemporary fashion.” Without question, the renewed interested in his story is thanks in part to the The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story . But beyond the excessive '90s glamour of Ryan Murphy's latest production, which focuses on the designer’s death, there are few points of his life worth revisiting. Specifically, Versace’s contributions to the fashion industry, which changed the way it operates forever.