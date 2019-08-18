Kim Kardashian Thanks Paris Hilton For Giving Her A Career

Kim Kardashian is forever indebted to Paris Hilton for one huge reason: she literally gave her a career. Kim’s words, not ours.
In a preview clip from the upcoming 17th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloé Kardashian discuss Hilton’s since-released video for “My Best Friends Ass,” in which Kim makes a cameo appearance. Khloé commends Kim on finding time in her busy schedule to do the video, which the latter explains is the least she could do for Paris.
“I really would want to do anything for her…she literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that,” Kim explained. “It’s important for me to be loyal to people.”
Well, technically Kim isn’t wrong. Before the mogul and mom of four became a household name, Kim was Hilton’s longtime BFF and assistant. Kim made cameos on The Simple Life, went clubbing with the hotel heiress, and even organized her closet.
Kim went on to joke that she’d agreed to be in the video as long as she didn’t have to dance. “That’s just where I draw the line,” she said.
True to her word, she didn’t. Instead, Kim just stares fiercely into the camera while Hilton sings about how great her ass is. That’s it. That’s the whole song. And Hilton was definitely grateful for Kim’s appearance — though her actual ass is missing from the video.
“#ThatsHot @KimKardashian. Loved having you in my #BestFriendsAss music video,” she wrote on Instagram in May.
