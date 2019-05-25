Kim K. Was In Paris Hilton’s Video But One Very Surprising Thing Wasn’t: Her Butt

She makes this perfectly clear in the music video for “My Best Friends Ass.” If Hilton making a song about butts wasn’t fascinating enough, her longtime best friend Kim Kardashian West actually makes a cameo in the video. Surprising, given the fact that Hilton once said Kardashian’s ass reminded her of “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”
The video starts with two girls going into a grubby nightclub. But after they put on what Hilton described to People as “Instagram Goggles,” they’re transported in a luxury alternate universe.
“All I see is fuckboys everywhere trying to make a pass / But I can’t stop looking at my best friend’s ass,” Hilton sings in the song, which she performs with DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.
YouTuber Nikita Dragun plays what appears to be an off-brand Kardashian and Hilton’s on-screen BFF.
The real Kardashian appears twice at the beginning and end of the video but does absolutely nothing besides stare fiercely into the camera while power posing. Well, and make eyes at Hilton, singing around her.
That’s right. There are no shots of Kardashian’s ass in the video, even though the song is about her ass. Guess that would’ve been too predictable. Nonetheless, the longtime BFFs seemed to enjoy their time together on set.
“#ThatsHot @KimKardashian. Loved having you in my #BestFriendsAss music video,” Hilton wrote on Instagram.
