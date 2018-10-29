Kerry Washington Shocks Everyone By Saying She's A Mother Of 3

Is Kerry Washington as good at secret-keeping as her Scandal character Olivia Pope? A comment the actress made during a recent interview suggests she’s kept (another) significant part of her life under wraps.
While speaking to Craig Melvin on the Today show, the former ABC star — who will next appear on Broadway in the play American Son — revealed a surprising bit of information. When Melvin stated that Washington had two children, and she quickly corrected him:
“I am a mother of three,” said the Django Unchained actress in the Monday interview.
As far as fans know, Washington has two biological children: Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, who was born in 2014, and Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, whom Washington gave birth to in 2016. You may remember Scandal hiding Washington’s belly behind lots of plants, big coats, and the occasional Prada bag.
"You could play a really fun game for the first five episodes of [season 6 of Scandal]... Find the bump," Washington told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in 2017. "Because we shot five episodes before I gave birth [to Caleb], and the rest of them are after."
So, did Washington give birth to another baby, secretly? Most likely not.
It is far more likely, Washington is referring to her stepchild in her Today interview. Her husband, producer, actor, and former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, according to People. (Refinery29 has reached out to Washington for comment.)
Not that Washington is down to give us more details on her kids or family life. In 2013, the notoriously private actress, who wed her husband earlier that year, told Glamour she prefers not to speak about her personal life.
“I'm walking around in the world with my ring. And when people say congratulations, I say thank you,” Washington told the outlet of her then-new marriage. "But I'm going to continue to not talk about it and just let it unfold."
Washington may clarify how many kids she has, but don't expect her to drop many more details. Clearly, she prefers to keep her private life exactly that: private.
