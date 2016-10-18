Kerry Washington Welcomes Second Baby

Kerry Washington is now a mother of two. The actress gave birth to a son, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, on October 5, according to E! News. The Scandal star's first child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, was born in 2014.
Because Washington's pregnancy wasn't part of her Scandal story line, the show has been finding ways to outfit the actress in true Olivia Pope style while downplaying her baby bump. "We will cut out the front of Armani trousers and put in a pregnancy panel," she said in an interview with InStyle. "That's what we do for everything."
The sixth season of Scandal isn't premiering until January 2017, as the schedule shifted to accommodate Washington's pregnancy. And though her job has been flexible, she's been an outspoken supporter of maternity leave for all women. "These issues are not about women's policy, they're about economic policy, because we understand in this country that if families are able to take care of each other, we do better as a nation," Washington said in support of Hillary Clinton's family leave plan, which proposes 12 weeks paid leave.
Washington returned to the Scandal set less than four months after the birth of her daughter.
