Sorry Scandal fans, but you're going to have to wait a bit longer for Olivia Pope's return.
According to Variety, the show will not return this fall, but will instead have its season six premiere midseason.
While some fans may be bummed that the political drama will not air at the same time as the upcoming election season, the reason for the switch is a good one.
The schedule shift reportedly has to do with Kerry Washington's upcoming pregnancy. Washington has yet to officially confirm said pregnancy, but was showing off her baby bump on the red carpet at the recent Met Gala.
During Washington's last pregnancy the show also made changes to its schedule, cutting the number of episodes from 22 to 18 during season three. ABC has not said whether or not they will do the same this season.
While Scandal will not be back until 2017, its Thursday night 9 p.m. slot will be filled by a new show called Notorious, which is inspired by the true-life stories of famed criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and cable news producer Wendy Walker.
So don't worry, you'll get to TGIT again with Olivia Pope, just maybe not as soon as you hoped.
