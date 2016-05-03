Kerry Washington Handles Pregnancy Rumors Like A Boss

Kerry Washington does not like to talk about her personal life. She will go to insanely great lengths to avoid discussing her personal life.
"If I don't talk about my personal life, it means I don't talk about my personal life," she said at SXSW on a panel on social media and celebrity. "That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what's going on in my marriage, I don’t refute them, because I don't talk about my personal life."
She kept the birth of her first child a secret for nearly two months. That is commitment to privacy.
So it must have driven her nuts to hear two different outlets anonymously source rumors the she’s pregnant. Both E! Online and Us Weekly claim that the Scandal star is expecting her second baby with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, an NFL cornerback. Though both say they've confirmed the rumor, a rep for the actress told the Los Angeles Times that "we don't comment on her personal life."
So Washington decided to have a little fun with the press, taking the red carpet at the Met Gala cradling her stomach. It’s a classic pregnancy pose, with a classic Mona Lisa smile to match. Elle said that her body language confirmed her medical condition, which is a confirmation so thin you could slip it under a door. But Kerry Washington won’t talk about her personal life. So she’ll make everyone else talk about it for her.
