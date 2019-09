A Guide To Lili Reinhart’s Dainty Tattoo Collection

Arrow



Reinhart revealed an arrow tattoo on Instagram in June 2015. The wrist tattoo was designed by Dr. Woo and represents mental health awareness, a symbol of Reinhart's personal journey with depression and anxiety The actress revealed to PeopleStyle in 2017 that the arrow design is inspired by a quote she uses as a mantra when going through difficult times: "An arrow can only go forward by being pulled back." (The real quote — "An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward" — was originally from speaker and consultant Stephanie Simpson .) It's only a coincidence that Reinhart and her TV mom on Riverdale , Mädchen Amick, have matching tattoos from Dr. Woo — and in the same spot no less.