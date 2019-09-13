Story from Beauty

A Guide To Lili Reinhart’s Dainty Tattoo Collection

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images.
Lili Reinhart and her Riverdale character, Betty Cooper, may share a boyfriend on and off screen, but that's about all they have in common — especially when it comes to their signature look. Cooper is the girl next door who prefers collared shirts, pastel cardigans, and tight ponytails, while Reinhart is far more relaxed. She shows off her natural curls on Instagram, shares her struggles with acne anxiety, and loves tattoos. In fact, she has four that no one seems to notice.
To be fair, Reinhart has to hide her tattoos while playing Cooper on Riverdale, which is probably why most fans forget she has any at all. Although her collection is smaller — especially when compared to Ariana Grande's 30+ tattoo collection or Miley Cyrus' pet dedications — it's packed with emotional backstories. So, we tracked down every single one.
Ahead, a comprehensive guide to Reinhart's tattoos.
Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images.

Triangle

Reinhart's coy side-boob tattoo only makes rare appearances on the red carpet, but fans suspect it was actually her first. Reinhart revealed on Twitter in 2016 that the upside-down triangle represents earth (the element, not the planet).

In the same thread, she shared that her tattoos aren't spontaneous decisions. "I come up with an idea, wait [one] year, and if I still like it I'll get it," she tweeted.
Arrow

Reinhart revealed an arrow tattoo on Instagram in June 2015. The wrist tattoo was designed by Dr. Woo and represents mental health awareness, a symbol of Reinhart's personal journey with depression and anxiety.

The actress revealed to PeopleStyle in 2017 that the arrow design is inspired by a quote she uses as a mantra when going through difficult times: "An arrow can only go forward by being pulled back." (The real quote — "An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward" — was originally from speaker and consultant Stephanie Simpson.) It's only a coincidence that Reinhart and her TV mom on Riverdale, Mädchen Amick, have matching tattoos from Dr. Woo — and in the same spot no less.
Cross

Almost exactly a year later, Reinhart added this tiny cross to the outer edge of her right pinky finger. Turns out, this is the only tattoo of Reinhart's you can spot on Riverdale. "We kind of gave up covering my [cross] finger tattoo," Reinhart told us in 2017. "If you look, you will see [it]. It's like an Easter egg."
Rose

Another year later, Reinhart visited Dr. Woo again to add this delicate rose to her right arm. She told PeopleStyle that it's a symbol of how she wears her heart on her sleeve. "I love roses, but I don’t want to say it’s that basic," she explained. "I’m kind of a warrior for love. I’ve learned that I do wear my heart on my sleeve. I love love."

A year earlier, Reinhart tweeted that her next tattoo would be dedicated to singer Lana Del Rey. "I want something that represents my love for [Lana]," she tweeted in 2016. "One of her lyrics maybe." There's plenty of room for a fifth addition, right?
