Lili Reinhart: Having Acne On Riverdale Makes My Anxiety A 10 Out Of 10

I developed acne when I was 13. I remember getting my first big pimple on the center of my forehead when I was doing a musical. I had to be on stage, so my mom took me to see a dermatologist. I grew up seeing a lot of different dermatologists and being told a lot of different things that I should do for my skin, but most felt very one-size-fits-all. I was using products that weren't made for my skin type, which is sensitive, and I think that's why my acne didn't get any better.