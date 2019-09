Lili Reinhart: Having Acne On Riverdale Makes My Anxiety A 10 Out Of 10

I can't wait to see the film 8th Grade because she's not covering her acne — it makes me so happy. It's so real and so relatable. Same with Lady Bird: Saoirse Ronan had her acne scars show. There's nothing less relatable than seeing young teens with perfect skin. That's why I started #breakoutbuddy on social media; I was having a bad breakout and I just didn't want to feel alone. Even outside of Hollywood, it's easy to think you your skin isn't as good as someone else's, because you're looking at images that have been Photoshopped or taken through an app that smooths their skin.