As far as celebrity tattoo collections go, Miley Cyrus has one of the most... varied in Hollywood. There are the sibling tattoos, the seemingly random (see: the lip tattoo of the crying cat emoji), that one jar of Vegemite she may or may not eventually decide to remove, and a handful of meaningful designs that share a common theme close to Cyrus' heart: her pets.
The "Slide Away" singer has at least four tattoos dedicated to her furry friends, her first being an homage to her late dog Floyd, who passed away tragically in 2014. Since then, Cyrus continues to add more tributes to her beloved animals, and with at least 13 pets in total — including dogs, cats, horses, and pigs — we have no doubt she'll be adding a few more in the future. Before she does, catch up on the ones she has right now.