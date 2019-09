Miley Cyrus' New Tattoo HAS To Be About Liam Hemsworth, Right?

Is there anyone out there who's still not sure whether Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are back together? Sure, the on-off lovers have been keeping a pretty low profile. On a scale of 1 to Hiddleswift, they're a 4.But we've seen Miley's Instas with Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky and his dog . We've seen the Hemsworth T-shirt . We're on to them.Another clue just dropped in our laps. As E! News points out, tattoo artist Doctor Woo posted an Instagram of Cyrus' latest tat, and it's none other than a jar of Vegemite. You know, that weird Australian spread Men at Work sing about in "Down Under"?