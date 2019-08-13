The Real Reason Miley Cyrus Just Dyed Her Hair Bright Blonde

Over the weekend, news broke that after seven months of marriage, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are no more. Although the exact details of the breakup are still unclear, we do know one thing: Cyrus is moving on with a new life motto and a new hair color.
On Monday morning, Cyrus posted a series of Instagram photos to her feed, cryptically addressing her split from Hemsworth while simultaneously showing off a brighter version of her signature blonde hair color. "Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote in a caption. "My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own."
But despite the rumors — and the tendency for people to make major hair changes immediately following a breakup — Cyrus' new hair color is for something else: her music career. Justin Anderson, Cyrus' go-to colorist and co-founder of dpHUE, told Refinery29 that the two decided to touch up the singer's look ahead of her forthcoming trilogy of EPs. "We wanted to change it up a bit for her new music coming out," explains Anderson. "We decided to brighten it up and took it much lighter."

Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙
The last time Hemsworth and Cyrus broke up, the world got "Wrecking Ball" and Cyrus' iconic platinum pixie, but it doesn't look like she'll be reaching for the clippers anytime soon. Aside from recently chopping new baby bangs, Anderson has spent the last few years helping Cyrus grow out her Bangerz pixie cut to its current back-grazing length, even allowing her brunette roots to temporarily take center-stage to recover from the bleach.
For now, it looks like she's ditching the grunge-y rooted look for something bolder, blonder, and as bright as her future. Like Cyrus said, "Don't fight the evolution."
