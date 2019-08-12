Is This The Most High-Profile Insta-Breakup Of Our Time?

Despite Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's long-running, on-and-off relationship, we never knew much about them as a couple. Her 2017 single "Malibu" may be one of the most intimate glimpses into their relationship fans have gotten, with Cyrus explaining in interviews how the two had to "refall" for each other after a rocky few years. It was this reconciliation that led to their marriage on December 2018, making their breakup this weekend all the more jarring. But perhaps not as jarring as the fact that it's all going down on social media.
Cyrus has been known to address rumors about her relationship with Hemsworth from time to time on social media. But, their wedding photos were kept under wraps until Cyrus decided to tweet them out a few months later, for an example of how buttoned-up they've been about what we know. The ups and downs of their ten-year courtship were mostly documented through official statements and inside sources. While this breakup came with the requisite publicist statement, the key players — Cyrus, Hemsworth, and Kaitlynn Carter — have been going off-book.
“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told People. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
That's hard to do when so much of the breakup is happening on publicly. At the same time word broke about the separation, Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter, whose split from Brody Jenner was announced a week prior.
Which is why he was spotted lurking in their Instagram comments writing, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, "hot girl summer."
If you look in Jenner's Instagram comment section, it appears Cyrus is clapping back.
"Let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out," actor and The Hills: New Beginnings star Brandon Thomas Lee wrote.
"Watch out!" Jenner replied. "Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."
Cyrus slid in with a little snark: "@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."
As if things weren't messy enough, a heartbroken Hemsworth commented to the Daily Mail, of all places. It seems that both of these a-listers have shed their private, put-together relationship personas.
“You don’t understand what it’s like,” he told the Mail. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”
While this isn't quite a Pete Davidson/Ariana Grande level of public break up, it does follow in the footsteps of this generation of celebrities when it comes to making their private life public. YouTubers have this down to an art, while people like Anna Faris and Chris Pratt give nothing more than a shared notes app-style statement. For Cyrus and Hemsworth, we're settling on something in between. However, none of these methods make things any less painful, and I can universally say that ice cream — or in Hemsworth's case, froyo — cures all.
