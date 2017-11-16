Wait, Do Miley & Liam Really Have Seven Dogs?

My dog posse and I (not all pictured here) are supporting young Aussies living with cancer by wearing @canteen_aus bandannas. #bandannaday is today in Australia so get behind this great cause and shop for your favorite style at www.supportbandannaday.com And on a side note if you look closely 3 out of 4 of these dogs have their upper lips caught #perfectsnap ? #bandannaday @canteen_aus

