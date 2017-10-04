Miley Cyrus Shared Why Liam Hemsworth Literally Couldn't Escape From Her

Miley Cyrus has been hitting the talk show circuit this week to promote her new album Younger Now, but it was on an early Wednesday morning appearance on the Howard Stern Show that she shared how Liam Hemsworth just couldn't get away from her.
Cyrus explained that when the couple split back in 2013, "When Liam – he's my boyfriend now – when we broke up for a minute, he wanted to get away from me, he wanted to go to Malibu, and bought this house. He didn't know it was the house I recorded my first album [Breakout] in!"
It gets even crazier, she said, laughing, "The person [selling the house] hid all the plaques in the garage so he would still buy the house. So then he went to move in and he was like 'Fuck, I cannot get away, this bitch is all over my fucking house!"
"So now that we're back together, my song Malibu is about the house that I live in, in Malibu, which is where I recorded my first album."
Interestingly, she told Stern didn't play Younger Now for Hemsworth before releasing the album, saying "I put this dude through so much shit...he'll tell me something and then all of the sudden it's in one of my songs." The day the album came out, "He said he bought the album and was going to go take a shower and listen and I'm like...maybe DON'T."
The singer also told Stern, who asked if breaking up and getting back together helped their relationship, that Hemsworth is "the most NORMAL part of my life."
As far as marriage goes, don't hold your breath for that to happen anytime soon.
"She is not eloping," Miley's mom Tish told Mario Lopez in a radio interview. "She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu. She's so happy, and she's always like, 'I don't know why everybody wants us to get married. It's so perfect.'
"She's 24," she added. "She's got time."
