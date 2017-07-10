Miley Cyrus herself has responded to her boo's photo — and she isn't as enthralled with the pic as everyone else seems to be. As Buzzfeed so astutely noticed, Cyrus wrote in a comment: "Why. This. Picture lol." Because sometimes picking the right photo where both of you like the way you look is pretty hard.
This story was originally published on June 10, 2017 at 7:00 a.m.
They've had their ups and downs, but there's no denying that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are in a good place right now.
Last week the "Malibu" singer posted a photo of her and her Australian fiancé's first kiss, from the set of their 2010 film The Last Song, in honor of International Kissing Day. Take a moment to make admiring cooing noises.
Now it's Hemsworth's turn to get romantic on social media. Just hours ago the actor shared a loved-up selfie with his pop star bride-to-be. Get a load of this smitten caption.
"My little angel and I," he wrote. Okay, his grammar's not great, but it's the thought that counts, right?
He's not the only Hemsworth with a soft spot for the former Disney Channel star. Two days ago Cyrus praised her main man's older brother, Thor: Ragnorak star Chris Hemsworth, for buying her some new shades with pink lenses. (Not jealous at all. Not jealous at all. Not jealous at all...)
"My fav sunnnnies EVAAA!" she posted on Instagram. "Thank uuuu @chrishemsworth. I promise they'll never end up bent at the bottom of some random drawer! I LOVVVE!!!!!"
So when will these lovebirds make things official? According to Cyrus' mother Tish, not anytime soon.
"She is not eloping," the Cyrus matriarch recently told Mario Lopez in a radio interview. "She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu. She's so happy, and she's always like, 'I don't know why everybody wants us to get married. It's so perfect.'
"She's 24," she added. "She's got time."
Okay, fine. Anyway, it's not like we need a wedding to know that these longtime loves are for real.
