Miley Cyrus Just Posted A Picture Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth

We can't all say we have exact photo documentation of the moment we fell in love, but we aren't all Miley Cyrus. The 24-year-old posted a throwback photo to Instagram featuring a still from the The Last Song, which she starred in with current beau Liam Hemsworth back in 2010. The two first met on the set of the film, and the rest is (a rather long and complicated) history.
"Happy #InternationalKissingDay!" Cyrus captioned a snap of the two smooching in the water, an iconic shot from the film. "Our first smooch 8 years ago!" This was accompanied by the appropriate number of kissing emojis, which, it turns out, is many kissing emojis.
For Miley and Liam, the past year has been pretty much one big throwback. The two have reunited after a tumultuous eight years of on-again, off-again dating, culminating in "Malibu," the latest hit from the pop star which reflects on their reunion.
"I needed to change so much," she told Billboard shortly before the song's release. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."
Plus, she just wanted to silence all the speculation, and this song was the perfect way to do just that.
"[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she continued. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"
And if it means more music and more cute throwbacks like this one, we're so glad Miley Cyrus is feeling it.
