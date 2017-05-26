Miley Cyrus is crazy in love and her family knows it. It's hard not to notice the change in Cyrus after she released her hazy love song, "Malibu," and performed it through tears at the Billboard Music Awards. Her reunion with beau Liam Hemsworth is warming everybody's hearts, and her mom and sister, Tish and Brandi Cyrus, could not be happier for her.
"Something I really respect about Miley is that she really does truly know what's important and what matters. And that doesn't mean overworking herself and being on tour all year anymore," Brandi told E! News about her sister. "That means her family and her life at home and her animals and making the music she really loves and I think that's something that comes with age when you start to realize that and she's there and that's why I think she's so happy."
Miley's mother agreed, and says you can see this change in her music.
"I think Miley is so real and every stage you see her in is truly the stage of her life that she's in," she explained. "She's in such a great place, so happy, and I think the music really reflects that."
And, as we know, this happy place is partially thanks to Hemsworth's reappearance in the singer's life. But what does her family think of their once-rocky relationship being back on?
"I will say I love Liam," Tish said. "I've known him forever. Absolutely cannot be more obsessed."
Brandi echoed these sentiments, adding "I love Liam too!"
"[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she told Billboard. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"
From the sounds of it, she feels pretty good.
