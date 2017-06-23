Miley Doesn't Understand Why Everyone Is Pressuring Her & Liam To Get Married

Miley Cyrus' parents are still shutting down rumors that she's planning on marrying Liam Hemsworth anytime soon.
In an interview on Mario Lopez's radio show on Wednesday, Tish Cyrus, Miley's mom, said her daughter doesn't understand why everyone keeps asking about when she's going to marry her fiancé.
"She is not eloping. She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu," Tish Cyrus told Mario Lopez. "She's so happy, and she's always like, 'I don't know why everybody wants us to get married. It's so perfect.'"
Tish Cyrus also said that Miley is "a simple, simple girl" and will probably want a small wedding, even though it doesn't sound like the ceremony will be happening anytime soon.
"She's 24," Tish Cyrus told Lopez. "She's got time."
Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, has also had to answer questions about his daughter's relationship status recently. In March, Billy Ray Cyrus posted a photo of Miley in a white dress with the caption "I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus." And because his daughter was wearing white in the photo, some fans assumed that the post meant she and Hemsworth were already married.
""Whoa!" Billy Ray Cyrus later wrote on Instagram. "Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do."
"“[It was] just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress," a rep for Cyrus later told Us Weekly.
Whenever Miley and Liam do decide to tie the knot, it's clear they'll be doing so on their own terms.
