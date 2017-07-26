Miley Cyrus Can't Stop Writing Songs About Liam Hemsworth & We Certainly Don't Mind

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seem happier than ever — and it looks like that bliss is giving Miley some serious inspiration for her music.
Early Wednesday morning, Miley posted a photo of herself writing a song about Liam on Instagram. "Seems all I can do... is write songs about YOU...," she captioned the image, along with heart and music note emoji.
The new song Cyrus might be writing in the Instagram photo isn't the only one of her recent works inspired by the Hunger Games actor, either. Cyrus wrote her recent single "Malibu" for her fiancé, and there are plenty of references to Hemsworth scattered throughout the song's lyrics. ("Malibu" was also nominated for a VMA in the "Best Pop" category, so Cyrus and her muse are clearly doing something right.)
Advertisement
And while the couple couldn't be happier now, Cyrus also hasn't shied away from talking about their past. In an interview with Billboard in May, the singer explained that she and Hemsworth "had to refall for each other."
Cyrus also said in the Billboard interview that she wrote "Malibu" while she was "on the way to The Voice" in an Uber. "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" Cyrus told Billboard of the song.
It looks like Liam is just as romantic about their relationship, too. Earlier this month, he shared an Instagram photo of himself with Cyrus, calling her his "little angel."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement