Wait, Do Miley & Liam Really Have Seven Dogs?

Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth are both known animal lovers, but we're not sure we understood the scale of the dog obsession until Cyrus tweeted this photo.
Starting from the bottom right, we see Hemsworth's Goldendoodle, a black and brown beagle named Little Dog, a dark brown pit bull, a tiny golden dog, a collie named Emu, a bigger dog with a black and white face named Mary Jane, and a smallish brown and black dog tucked back by the pillow. That's seven dogs by our count.
Please also note the pit bull's adorable downward dog position.
Early mornings made easy by this cute crew! pic.twitter.com/7CQDILcBMz— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 16, 2017
Want more proof? Let's follow the tale of the Instagram.
Here's a scene from the night before when Cyrus was settling in with one of her pups.
Little dog says night night! pic.twitter.com/CYdvjixRoB— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 15, 2017
A few more of the gang ready to tuck in.
Tani , Emu, & Mary Jane! pic.twitter.com/67TwVg0XN7— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 15, 2017
Here's the happy couple walking two pups on Valentine's day. Cyrus looks like she needs more coffee.
Here's Hemsworth with part of the posse (which even he admits aren't all in the photo).
My dog posse and I (not all pictured here) are supporting young Aussies living with cancer by wearing @canteen_aus bandannas. #bandannaday is today in Australia so get behind this great cause and shop for your favorite style at www.supportbandannaday.com And on a side note if you look closely 3 out of 4 of these dogs have their upper lips caught #perfectsnap ? #bandannaday @canteen_aus
Cyrus recently joked on The Howard Stern Show that Hemsworth has never been able to stay away from her, even when the two were broken up for three years before reuniting in 2016.
"When Liam – he's my boyfriend now – when we broke up for a minute, he wanted to get away from me, he wanted to go to Malibu, and bought this house. He didn't know it was the house I recorded my first album [Breakout] in!"
She added, "The person [selling the house] hid all the plaques in the garage so he would still buy the house. So then he went to move in and he was like 'Fuck, I cannot get away, this bitch is all over my fucking house!"
Love leads you home, to a big dog bed.
