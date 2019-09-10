Lili Reinhart Teases Halloween Costume With “Boyfriend” Cole Sprouse

Riverdale co-stars and real-life couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are solid in the wake of this summer’s breakup rumors. The couple is so very together, they’re already planning their Halloween costume, according to Reinhart’s new interview with Coveteur.
Talk of Reinhart’s Halloween plans came about after the interviewer asked whether Reinhart was going to use her special effects makeup skills for her costume this year.
“I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo,” Reinhart explained to the outlet. “No special effects this year, but maybe a wig.”
This isn’t the first time that Sprouse and Reinhart coordinated for Halloween. In 2017, before Reinhart and Sprouse made their official Met Gala red carpet debut as a couple, the two wore matching skeleton makeup for the holiday. The following year, Reinhart coordinated a costume with her Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, going as the Napoleon Dynamite to Mendes’ Pedro. Sprouse went as a Minion from Despicable Me, while holding a sign that read “Stop sexualizing Minions.” A choice!
Minion protestor aside, Sprouse is notoriously excellent at Halloween costumes. During his time at NYU, he created a few awesome looks, including Link from the Legend of Zelda video games and Milo from Atlantis: The Lost Empire.
These two are already an iconic TV duo as Betty and Jughead on Riverdale, but in terms of what other pair they could be for Halloween, the ideas are endless. Will they spend Halloween as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo from I Love Lucy? Fred and Daphne from Scooby Doo? Maybe they’ll reinterpret their vampy W cover and go as Buffy and Angel.
One thing that’s obvious? These two are very much a couple — in or out of a joint costume.
