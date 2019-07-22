Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Have Reportedly Split

After two years of dating, Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have broken up, according to a report in US Weekly. The pair were last spotted together at Comic-Con in San Diego, where they participated in panels for their CW show.
As Betty and Jughead on Riverdale, Reinhart and Sprouse were an onscreen couple before they revealed they were dating in real life. The notoriously private pair at first kept their relationship under wraps before getting more comfortable sharing social media posts and comments about one another.
Back in February, Reinhart shared a sweet photo of her and Sprouse, with the caption “You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”
In a GQ profile that month, Sprouse stressed that his relationship was going well even if the pair didn't share everything on social media.
"It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off. It's just something that exists," Sprouse explained.
Reinhart and Sprouse made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. In May, they attended the 2019 event together as well.
In an interview with Who What Wear in October of 2018, Reinhart revealed why she prefers to keep her relationship private.
"I think it's just that I'm so protective over it. It's not something the world needs to know about, because if you give them anything, they are just going to want more," she told the outlet. "I'm not going to hide away from my relationship or hide away from what's going on in my life, but what does happen in my relationship is so private, and I cherish it a lot. [Cole] does as well."
She added:
"A relationship is a very intimate thing, and I want it to be between me and him, not me, him, and the world."
Refinery29 has reached out to Sprouse and Reinhart for comment.
