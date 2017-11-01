Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart's Halloween Costume Was Extremely Couple-y

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart just can't seem to shake those dating rumors, and this Halloween snap certainly doesn't help. Reinhart took a photo of herself and her co-star decked out in matching Halloween makeup last night, and it's quickly fueling the fires of people who want this on-screen couple to take their romance IRL.
In the photo, but Sprouse and Reinhart have drawn lines on their faces like skeletons, with former Suite Life Of Zack And Cody star going all out with shading on his jaw, nose, and eyes. There's nothing about their body about their body language that suggests romance, but you have to admit that a "matching costume" is pretty close to "couples costume."
Of course, the actors are no stranger to fans shipping them. Sprouse spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the rumors back in September.
"Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together. People have wanted Lili and Camila [Mendes] to be together. People have wanted KJ [Apa] and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real," he said. "But truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true."
"It’s horrifying how invested some people are in my love life. Emphasis on 'my.' It is mine. It is private," she wrote. "If a stranger’s love life is causing you anger, frustration or anxiety…please reevaluate your priorities. I also want to point out that there is a difference between shipping Betty and other characters, and shipping me with literally everyone I make eye contact with. There are so many other things to focus your attention and energy on."
While the two make a cute pair of skeletons, the rest of their relationship is up to them, no matter what we ship.
