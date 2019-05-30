They say the apple doesn't fall from the tree, but in some cases, it rolls down a hill, through a field, across state lines, and then suddenly you're staring at your mom across the table, thinking: "How am I related to you?" Which is to say that it's somewhat rare, and simply fascinating, when your family resemblance turns into a genetic mirror situation — like Reese Witherspoon and her 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, who could pretty much pass for twins.
Both have shiny California blonde highlights, pale blue eyes, flawless skin, the exact same smile (teeth or no teeth), and stand practically cheek-to-cheek at a hair over 5 feet, in heels. For proof, ahead, we've rounded up every movie premiere or Hollywood press appearance where the 43-year-old Big Little Lies star brought her teenage daughter as her plus one — and made us all do a hard double-take.