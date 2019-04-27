But what about Gamora's redemption? It's pretty cold to ghost on Iron Man's funeral, even if she only just met the guy. But her move might make some sense, if you dig a little deeper. Gamora time traveled; embraced her previously-murderous sister (Nebula); scorned her own father (Thanos); met a total stranger who is obsessively in love with her (Peter Quill); and fought off hoards of henchman in an epic battle in the span of 15 movie minutes. Attending strangers' funerals probably wasn't first on her list since she's got a lot to process. If I was a betting woman, I'd say there's no way Guardians 3 isn't a movie wherein Thor (Chris Hemsworth) joins the Guardians as they search for their chosen mother figure and the love of Quill's life, Gamora, who's off trying to get a minute of peace, geez. You don't build the kind of relationship between two lead characters for two movies and half of Infinity War only to find a way to bring the one who died back to life and just... leave it.