The perks are practically hidden in plain sight, stacked up in the loyalty programs of your favorite retailers that just want to thank you for your support, so we've perused them all to pluck out the best benefits for your consideration. Most programs function as a point-per-dollar system so that the more you spend, the more points you get to redeem for different services and savings. And while certain offers like free shipping and early sale access are pretty universal, no two programs are alike, so you'll want to opt for one that aligns with your personal interests and shopping habits. For example, do secret designer sales make your heart skip a beat, or are you more of the complimentary sample type? Maybe you're both... and if so, there's a loyalty program for that. Are you interested in the added rewards of signing up for a new credit card , or would you rather keep things simple? Would you cough up the $$ for an annual fee to unlock bigger discounts, or are you only willing to hand over your email address? No matter which of these options speaks to you the most, there's a loyalty program for them all.