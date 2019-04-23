Need A New Credit Card? These Ones Have The Best Rewards

Navigating the world of credit can be a daunting thing. With so many different cards available — all with similarly tantalizing perks and offers — it's easy to find yourself lost.
While credit card debt is definitely a thing facing many Americans today, cards can also be a smart tool to build your financial portfolio and open doors down the road. This said, credit cards require being smart about spending habits, interest rates, and perks.
If you want to learn more about the best credit card rewards out there, then look no further.
We've rounded up the top rewards credit cards, based on Nerdwallet's April 2019 list. Whether you're looking for family-friendly rewards, the best hotel perks, or have poor credit and need a card that can help you build it, there's a credit card for you.
Annual fee: $95
Regular APR: $17.99% — 25.24% (variable)
Intro APR: N/A
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: Best for frequent hotels.com users.
Annual fee: $0
Regular APR: 14.24% — 25.24% (variable)
Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 14 months
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: $0 annual fee with a 0% intro APR period makes this an all-around winner.
Annual fee: $95
Regular APR: 18.24% - 25.24% (variable)
Intro APR: N/A
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: If you are flexible when it comes to airlines and want to earn diverse rewards, this is your credit card.
Annual fee: $0
Regular APR: 16.24% - 26.24% (variable)
Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: This card offers a great mix of rewards, plus a 0% introductory period and sign-up bonus.
Annual fee: $0
Regular APR: 16.24% - 27.24% (variable)
Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: This card may not have all the premium perks of some other cards, but when it comes to cards with 0% annual fee, this one has the most to offer.
Annual fee: $89
Regular APR: 18.24%, 22.24%, or 25.24% (variable)
Intro APR: 0% for the first 12 billing cycles following each balance transfer that posts to your account within 45 days of account opening
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: This card is a great value with simple, generous travel rewards, a great sign-up offer, and 5% redemption bonuses.
Annual fee: $450
Regular APR: 19.24% – 26.24% (variable)
Intro APR: N/A
Recommended credit score: 720+
Why it’s great: This is the best premium travel card on the market, according to Nerdwallet. With incredible rewards and perks, it’s a great option if you want the best travel rewards you can get.
Annual fee: $0
Regular APR: 15.74% – 25.74% (variable)
Intro APR: 0% on balance transfers for 18 months
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: This card makes earning cash back simple, low-hassle, and profitable.
Regular APR: 16.24% – 26.24% (variable)
Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: If you like to go out to the movies or for dinner on the regular, this card is perfect for your wallet.
Annual fee: $95
Regular APR: 15.24% – 26.24% (variable)
Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: This card offers great rewards for groceries, gas, and department store expenses and is a great choice for any family.
Annual fee: $75
Regular APR: 17.24% – 25.24% (variable)
Intro APR: N/A
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: Alaska’s airline card offers amazing perks and features that outshine a lot of other big airline cards.
Annual fee: $95
Regular APR: 18.24% – 25.24% (variable)
Intro APR: N/A
Recommended credit score: 690+
Why it’s great: The card’s yearly free night’s stay is enough to cover the annual fee, and if you regularly use Marriott, this is a hard card to beat.
Annual fee: $39
Regular APR: 26.96% (variable)
Intro APR: N/A
Recommended credit score: 630+
Why it’s great: Not everyone has a 700+ credit score — this card is accessible for those still building their credit while offering competitive rewards.
Annual fee: $0
Regular APR: 25.24% (variable)
Intro APR: 10.99% on balance transfers for 6 months
Recommended credit score: 350+
Why it’s great: The rewards and features of this secured card for bad credit are still better than those that come with some other unsecured cards for good credit.
