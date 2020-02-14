Once you get that sales ball rolling, it's pretty hard to stop. After wrapping up the month of January (longest month ever, BTW) with unmissable deals at Shopbop, we could not be happier about kicking off February with a secret Prada discount at Net-a-Porter. It turns out, these were a mere warm-up for the Presidents' Day sales that await.
Fellow thrifters, consider yourselves warned: the upcoming President's Day deals might be bountiful, but they're sometimes almost too good to be true — so expect the best crop of discounted goods to sell out fast. Some promotions have already begun (looking at you, Nordstrom Clear The Rack), while others have yet to be announced, but we've got you covered. There's no major sale moment that the Refinery29 radar won't pick up, so stick with us for updates. We've got our eyes peeled and credit cards at the ready for slashed prices on everything from jewelry to clothing to shoes. So before settling on a full-price buy, click through our no-markdown-missed guide of sales to shop over throughout the holiday weekend.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.