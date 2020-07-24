Everything We Know (So Far) About Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Finally, something to smile about — and we're not just talking about the yellow happy faces adorning the shopping bags. Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year is almost here, and the timing couldn't be better. We're safely cooped up at home, and if there's one thing to bring some tiny joy, it's a price cut on that really good moisturizer you treat your face to or a new eyeshadow to wear while also wearing your damn mask.
While this year's Anniversary Sale may feel different (more on that later), there's still a lot to get excited for. As of July 24, you can preview the sale offerings on Nordy's site, and below, you'll find all the essential deets to know about the sale, including dates, deals, and more.
When is Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale?
Just like 2019's sale, Nordstrom credit cardholders will be eligible for early access. Depending on your tier status, you can shop the sale as soon as August 4 (for the big-spender Icons). From there, Ambassador, Influencer, and Insider levels can gain access on the 7th, 10th, and 13th, respectively. The sale opens up to the public on August 19, and will last until August 30.
What's going to be on sale?
You already know it's going to be good: In the fashion department (including designer!), there's fan-favorite Zella leggings, plus gems from brands including Topshop, Madewell, Sam Edelman, UGG, and Superga. There's also stuff for the guys, and on the beauty front, you can expect more next-level value sets from luxe names La Mer, Kiehl's, Charlotte Tilbury, and a Nordy sale first — Dr. Barbara Sturm, Olaplex, and Briogeo, among others.
How can I shop the best deals?
For all the eager beavers out there, you can hit up the Nordy sale preview now and start adding items to your cart so they're ready for you to checkout during the live sale period. According to the website, more items will be added to the sale over the coming weeks, so be sure to keep checking back to see what fresh finds are available.
Once the sale is open to everyone, you'll probably want to move fast if you want to make like a bandit with the best deals. (We even expect some might go like hotcakes during the pre-sale, so if you're a real Nordy stan, you may be incentivized to apply for a card to gain early access — you can even get a $60 Bonus Note to spend during the sale if you make a purchase the day you're approved.)
So...COVID?
A year ago, we may have never anticipated that a pandemic would turn our world upside-down. However, shopping the sale in-store is an option if online doesn't cut it for you; according to Nordstrom's website, they've reopened all stores, but are requiring customers to wear a mask while shopping. (If for whatever reason, you don't have one, employees will be able to provide you with a face-covering in-store.) In addition, Nordy is limiting the number of people allowed in the store at any time, and has amped up its cleaning and sanitation practices. (You can also shop online and get contactless curbside pickup.)
