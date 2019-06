If you had to ask us, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is right up there with Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of mouth-wateringly good discounts. On a scale of one to ten, it's a comfortable 11. From beauty deals you won't find anywhere else to must-have clothes and accessories, it's a can't miss shopping event in every possible way; just make sure you don't spend all of your hard-earned coin on Amazon Prime Day . (A tall order — we know.) Whether you're wanting to splurge on that one item that you've been eyeing for weeks — and checking back to see if it goes on sale — or want to get a very, very early start on holiday shopping, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has a something for everyone. Ahead of the massive sale-abration, here's everything you need to know about Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, including when to shop, what to expect in terms of deals, and more. Gird your loins , people.