If you had to ask us, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is right up there with Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of mouth-wateringly good discounts. On a scale of one to ten, it's a comfortable 11. From beauty deals you won't find anywhere else to must-have clothes and accessories, it's a can't miss shopping event in every possible way; just make sure you don't spend all of your hard-earned coin on Amazon Prime Day. (A tall order — we know.) Whether you're wanting to splurge on that one item that you've been eyeing for weeks — and checking back to see if it goes on sale — or want to get a very, very early start on holiday shopping, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has a something for everyone. Ahead of the massive sale-abration, here's everything you need to know about Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, including when to shop, what to expect in terms of deals, and more. Gird your loins, people.
When is Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale?
Early Access for Nordstrom cardmembers begins on July 12, meaning that they get first dibs on the entire sale; if you love to shop Nordy all day, every day, then it might be worth signing up to earn rewards on your orders and be the first to shop the discounted offerings. (BTW, Nordstrom is also offering a $60 bonus note for new card signups before July 10.) However, non-card holders will have to wait until July 19 at 12:30pm, when the sale opens to the public before wrapping up on August 4. That means you have just over two weeks to take advantage of the deals – but we have a feeling the really good stuff won't last long.
How can I shop Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale deals?
Clicking this story was a great start! Nordy Club Icons and Ambassadors (the two highest tiers of Nordstrom's Nordy Club rewards program) get exclusive access to pre-shop the sale as early as July 9. (Ambassadors get access the following day, July 10.) Then, if you're a cardholder, then you can head to the site at 12:30 p.m. on July 12 to nab those those Early Access deals before the rest of the internet does. (In addition to bragging rights, cardholders likely won't have to deal with products or sizes selling out early.) For non-cardholders, we suggest you set those iPhone timers for July 19, 12:15 p.m. (you'll want those extra fifteen minutes to make sure you have your credit card/snacks/water handy). Again, you'll have until August 4th to shop the sale before prices go back to normal (read: $$$) on the 5th. Nordstrom's sale landing page will be your one stop shop to browse all categories involved in the sale, but you can also shop IRL if you live near a Nordstrom store.
What types of deals will be offered during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
If previous years are any indication, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will be your chance to get deals like BOGO skin care, exclusive value sets, designers that rarely get marked down, and much more. Whether you're looking for a new It bag, chic summer sandals, home goods, makeup brushes and more, an edited assortment of what you know and love from Nordstrom will likely make it to the sale. Plus, according to the Nordstrom site, select new arrivals will also be eligible for the promotion, so closet refresh, here we come. As competitive shoppers ourselves, take the R29 Shopping Team's advice to navigating sales: Run, don't walk.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
