Don’t Let Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Pass Without Shopping These Shoe Deals

As sales go, the Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is second to none. Each year, the popular retailer offers major discounts on the most-coveted designer brands from Tibi to Veronica Beard to Karl Lagerfeld. And after what feels like a decade of waiting, the time to shop has finally arrived.
Starting today at 12:30pm sharp, Nordstrom cardmembers are free to shop deals for more than 60% off in the early access sale. Yeah, it's that good. With a sale this big, and a crowd of shoppers this loyal, it won't be easy to find everything you want before it sells out. So to make your day of shopping as effortless as possible, we’ve narrowed down our search to the one fashion item we love most: shoes. From strappy sandals to casual sneakers, shop the best shoes from Nordstrom's Anniversary sale ahead.
And if you haven't yet joined the Nordy card-carrying club, don't fret. Set your alarms to 12:15pm on July 19 for your chance to shop this once-a-year sale when it's open to everyone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.