How To Shop The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Before Everyone Else

Nordstrom has plenty of great sales all year round, from the Half-Year sale in May to their Black Friday discounts in November. But we have to say the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is our favorite. With deep discounts on some of the best designer finds — from the likes of Tibi, Max Mara, Tom Ford, and more — the Nordstrom Anniversary sale seems to get better every year.
And it comes just in time for us to get a head start on fall shopping. Judging from the catalog alone, this year's selection will include plaid trousers and ankle-length coats, bright structured separates, colorful knit sweaters, floral midi skirts, camel knee-high boots, and the list goes on. We spotted every trend we're excited about for Fall — and some timeless pieces that can work for the end of summer, too (ahem, slip dresses).
Ready to shop this major sale? We thought so. But before you begin, you should know that the Nordstrom Anniversary sale has two launch dates. Let us explain: the Nordstrom Anniversary early access sale starts a full week before the official sale, and it's available to cardholders only. Scroll down for more info and either way, get your credit cards ready.
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Early Access Sale?
While the sale officially starts on July 19 and lasts until August 4, Nordstrom cardmembers can enjoy early access to the sale from July 12 to July 18. With early access, they get a chance to scour through pages of dresses, skirts, jeans, shoes and accessories options before everyone else — it's OK we're jealous, too.
How can I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Early Access Sale?
You have to be a Nordstrom card holder to enjoy the early access sale, which starts July 12. The rest of us will have to get our credit cards ready and set our iPhone times for July 19 to shop the best Nordstrom deals. In the meantime, get a first look at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale finds we are bookmarking in anticipation of July 19 — and if you're a Nordstrom card holder with easy access, get to shopping the best , .
