The Best Under-$50 Beauty Deals To Score At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

When you live a Moët lifestyle on a Coors Light budget, you tend to become a savvy shopper. Sniffing out high-quality formulas for prices that won't break your weekly budget is your speciality, which means Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is your Olympics.
Once a year, Nordstrom marks down everything in its store with Black Friday-level deals for a full three weeks. While a lot of the discounts still include hefty price tags common at department stores, we've found a few hidden gems worth hunting down. Think: A jumbo-sized bottle of Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray and a Nars lip gloss set for half off. Even better, every last pick on our list is under $50.
The sale officially opens up to Nordstrom cardmembers today, meaning they get first dibs. Not a cardholder? Unfortunately, you'll have to wait until July 19 t0 shop the sale, but don't worry, because you'll have until August 4th to add every last deal to your cart.
Ahead, the cheapest beauty sets to shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.
