The Best Under-$50 Beauty Deals To Score At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Once a year, Nordstrom marks down everything in its store with Black Friday-level deals for a full three weeks. While a lot of the discounts still include hefty price tags common at department stores, we've found a few hidden gems worth hunting down. Think: A jumbo-sized bottle of Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray and a Nars lip gloss set for half off. Even better, every last pick on our list is under $50.