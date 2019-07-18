21 Beauty Deals You Can't Miss At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Don't put your credit card away just yet: Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still a few more things to check off your wishlist. Fortunately, another massive sale is on the horizon, and it's offering deals you literally can't find anywhere else.
Technically Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale kicked off last week, but it's only been available to Nordstrom cardmembers — until now. Starting July 19 and running through August 4, everyone will have over two weeks to stock up on makeup, skin, and hair must-haves you'll likely never see again. Think: exclusive jumbo-sized bottles of Philosophy's Purity Made Simple, never-before-seen lip shades from Charlotte Tilbury and Dior, and even Le Labo fragrances that won't drain your checking account.
