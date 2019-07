21 Beauty Deals You Can't Miss At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Technically Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale kicked off last week, but it's only been available to Nordstrom cardmembers — until now. Starting July 19 and running through August 4, everyone will have over two weeks to stock up on makeup, skin, and hair must-haves you'll likely never see again. Think: exclusive jumbo-sized bottles of Philosophy's Purity Made Simple, never-before-seen lip shades from Charlotte Tilbury and Dior, and even Le Labo fragrances that won't drain your checking account.