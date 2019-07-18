Unless you've been living under a particularly beauty-starved rock, then you likely have heard of — or even own — a tube of Charlotte Tilbury's famous nude-pink Pillow Talk lipstick. The celeb-approved shade is so beloved, so iconic, that it even inspired a glittery version, plus a fall 2018 collection that included the hue reimagined as blush and an eyeshadow quad. Now, the British makeup artist is making us collectively go gaga for yet another Pillow Talk iteration: Lip gloss.
Unsurprisingly, the shade works amazingly well as a high-shine lacquer. It's wearable and subtle, and just so pretty. Like the rest of the brand's Lip Lustre glosses, the texture is juicy and non-sticky; however, unlike the rest of the shades, you'll only be able to shop the new Pillow Talk lip gloss shade in one place: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
The exclusive hue is part of a sale-exclusive trio that includes the gloss, Lip Cheat lip liner, and of course, the Matte Revolution lipstick. The sale officially kicks off tomorrow, so if you're a true Charlotte Tilbury stan and have early access to the sale, we suggest snapping it up now. All other devotees can shop the set for $60 tomorrow (along with a bunch of other can't-miss deals) because we're sure it won't last long.
