You Can Now Take The Ultimate Selfie In Charlotte Tilbury's Bathroom

From a young age, I had posters on my walls and bought loads of reference books of silver screen sirens like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot and Marlene Dietrich. I was fascinated by their faces – I used to spend hours studying them and thinking 'How can I steal a bit of their DNA and bottle it?' Today, my entire collection is centred around past and present icons who inspire me, that’s where the idea for my '10 looks' wardrobe came about. From Kate Moss and Brigitte Bardot for The Rock Chick to Penélope Cruz and Sophia Loren for The Dolce Vita, they are iconic because they are trend leaders who know what works for them – they have a signature style that people want to emulate – but they can also embody several looks.