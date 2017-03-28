If there's one thing we've learned from Maisie Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, a gaggle of supermodels and Kylie Jenner at last year's Met Gala, it's that the bathroom selfie is here to stay. #Bathroomselfie has almost 1.5 million posts on Instagram and - lest we forget – Kim K broke the internet (again) with her take on the trend. Love 'em or hate 'em, once the queen of selfies gets involved, there's no going back.
But let's jump on this bandwagon in style. We've scoured London's restaurant scene to bring you a selection of its prettiest, most outlandish and straight-up kitsch ladies' rooms. Your next sink-side snap, sorted.