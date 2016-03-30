

It's something Piers Morgan doesn't seem to agree with and is letting Ratajkowski know by responding to her latest tweet with his own message: "Yes, luv. But giving the bird to millions of strangers as you stand topless & gormless probably isn't the best way."



That was just one of the things Morgan had to say about the photo though. At that point, he had already three other tweets that criticised the photo, including one that features the Kardashian and Ratajkowski's selfie and the message: "Just a thought @KimKardashian @emrata - but you could always try wearing a little dignity?"



Of course, if you didn't already know how Morgan really felt about the photo, he made it clear with a tweet that simply said: "RIP Feminism."



Morgan seems like he wants to start another feud with that tweet and we imagine the well-spoken Ratajkowski is more than ready to rumble.

