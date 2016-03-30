Kim Kardashian Shares Another Nude Selfie, This Time With Emily Ratajkowski, That Has Piers Morgan Tweeting Again
Once again, Kim Kardashian has nothing to wear. But this time, neither does Emily Ratajkowski.
After Kardashian (sort of) broke the internet earlier this month with a nude selfie that also started a Twitter feud, she's stripping down with Ratajkowski to send a message about women and their bodies.
Similar to the earlier post, this new photo has Kardashian posing in front of a mirror in a bathroom. This time, however, she's not at home, she's in a public restroom; and she's not naked, just topless, a black bar covering her breasts, with her middle finger up.
Right next to her, Ratajkowski also stands topless, but with both middle fingers up at full salute.
"When we're like...we both have nothing to wear LOL," Kardashian tweeted, a clear message to how she feels about all those who spoke out against her original post.
When we're like...we both have nothing to wear LOL @emrata pic.twitter.com/j52pX8ihOz— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 30, 2016
Ratajkowski had a little more to say about this F-U selfie, tweeting, "However sexual our bodies may be, we need to hve [sic] the freedom as women to choose whn [sic] & how we express our sexuality."
"We are more than just our bodies, but that doesn't mean we have to be shamed for them or our sexuality," she continued, throwing in the hashtag #liberated to let the world know how she feels.
However sexual our bodies may be, we need to hve the freedom as women to choose whn & how we express our sexuality. pic.twitter.com/1KK0MtXRuv— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 30, 2016
We are more than just our bodies, but that doesn't mean we have to be shamed for them or our sexuality. #liberated— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 30, 2016
Ratajkowski was someone who spoke out in Kardashian's defence after celebrities like Bette Midler, Piers Morgan, and Chloë Grace Moretz called Kardashian out for showing too much skin. In one tweet, model-actress Ratajkowski even wrote, "Her body, her career. Sexist bullshit."
It's a similar message she sent in an essay she wrote for Lenny Letter, where she talked about the over-sexualisation of women and how that differs from women being in control of their sexuality. It's something she continues to stump for with this latest photo with Kardashian.
"Even if being sexualised by society's gaze is demeaning," Ratajkowski tweeted, "there must be a space where women can still be sexual when they choose to be."
Even if being sexualized by society's gaze is demeaning, there must be a space where women can still be sexual when they choose to be.— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 30, 2016
It's something Piers Morgan doesn't seem to agree with and is letting Ratajkowski know by responding to her latest tweet with his own message: "Yes, luv. But giving the bird to millions of strangers as you stand topless & gormless probably isn't the best way."
That was just one of the things Morgan had to say about the photo though. At that point, he had already three other tweets that criticised the photo, including one that features the Kardashian and Ratajkowski's selfie and the message: "Just a thought @KimKardashian @emrata - but you could always try wearing a little dignity?"
Of course, if you didn't already know how Morgan really felt about the photo, he made it clear with a tweet that simply said: "RIP Feminism."
Morgan seems like he wants to start another feud with that tweet and we imagine the well-spoken Ratajkowski is more than ready to rumble.
Just a thought @KimKardashian @emrata - but you could always try wearing a little dignity?pic.twitter.com/ce4qEvn0ls— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 30, 2016
Yes, luv.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 30, 2016
But giving the bird to millions of strangers as you stand topless & gormless probably isn't the best way.
https://t.co/OzRjABzcoE
