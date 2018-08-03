These Fragrances Smell Just Like That Vacation You've Been Dying To Go On

In addition to its usual lineup, the luxe olfactory brand also offers a collection of city-specific fragrances, each one sold exclusively in the city by which it was inspired. Fortunately, these adaptations are much more appealing than the actual stench of any given metropolitan area; to my surprise, New York's Tubereuse 40 smells more like the Brooklyn Botanic Garden (one of the city's only true oases) instead of the counter of a Papaya Dog past midnight, and Dallas' Aldehyde 44 isn't a mixture of hay and the inside of a cowboy boot but composed around the same iconic note found in Chanel No. 5.